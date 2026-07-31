She has beef with everyone, so what’s the deal between Alex Cooper and Stassi Schroeder?

Stassi Schroeder has never been shy about her feuds, and there’s been a lot of drama in the podcasting world recently. So, how do Stassi Schroeder from House of Stassi and Alex Cooper know each other and is their relationship on good terms now?

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Their first public meeting was when Stassi went on Alex’s podcast, “Call Her Daddy” in November 2025. The episode was titled: “Stassi Schroeder: A Proud Basic B****.”

The topics were fun and lighthearted: her outfit of the day, a $40k splurge on “National OOTD” holiday, Aperol Spritzes, and Ozempic. So, they never got into any drama between them because there was none to start with.

Despite Alex owning Unwell Network, a big podcasting company, Stassi’s podcast, “Stassi with Tay,” is owned by a different company, PodcastOne. So there’s no business overlap between the two besides that one podcast appearance.

Basically, they’re both two big names in the podcasting and influencer world. They’ve done a friendly, sit-down interview where they’ve gotten into all the gossip. However, drama might’ve been stirred up between them since Stassi’s appearance on Call Her Daddy.

In February 2026, Stassi went on Alix Earle’s own show, sitting down for a “Get Real With Me” segment on her Hot Mess podcast. They chatted about everything from breakup advice to psychics.

Alix has a very public feud going on right now with Alex. Alex launched the Unwell Network in 2023 and Alix was one of the first podcasts to be created under for Unwell. Eventually, Unwell Network dropped “Hot Mess” and we still don’t have the full story.

Alex then called out Alix directly on TikTok in 2026 saying there’s “no NDA” that was stopping her from explaining herself. Alix subtly responded with: “Okay on it!!” Alix told Time that she’s saving the explanation for her upcoming Netflix reality show, “Earle Meets World.”

So, in the span of a few months, Stassi managed to appear on both Cooper’s podcast and Earle’s without ruffling any feathers on either side. This is no small feat given the two hosts’ own well-documented friction.

But, as far as we know, there’s no major drama or bad blood between Alex and Stassi.

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