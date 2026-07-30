Where does Stassi Schroeder from House of Stassi stand with her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Stassi Schroeder was one of the OG cast members from Vanderpump Rules and now has her own reality TV show, House of Stassi. So, where does she stand now with her former co-stars from Vanderpump Rules?

Lisa Vanderpump

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Stassi first met Lisa when she was 21 and a waitress at SUR, Lisa’s restaurant. They’ve had some rocky moments in their relationship. When Stassi was fired from the show, Lisa said it wasn’t her decision and that the network cut her off.

After she was fired, they stayed in touch and Stassi’s children and Lisa’s grandchildren even play together sometimes. Stassi’s even been on season two and three of Vanderpump Villa per Lisa’s request.

Jax Taylor

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Stassi and Jax dated for three years until he cheated on her which led to them breaking up. Him and his then-wife then bailed on her Italian wedding in 2022, which made things even worse. Now, they remain cordial but she’s said she’ll never fully trust him again.

Kristen Doute

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She was once Stassi’s closest friend and she’s even responsible for setting her up with her husband, Beau. In 2020 former cast member Faith Stowers revealed that Stassi and Kristen had reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with.

In 2018, Stassi and Kristen saw a news article about a Black woman suspected of theft and decided the woman “looked like” Faith Stowers. They called the police and said it was Stowers, even though though it wasn’t her.

The incident came to light in 2020 when Faith Stowers went on Instagram live to share the story. Faith also pointed out she’d been the only Black cast member during her time on the show, which made the situation even more disturbing, given the wider Black Lives Matter conversations happening in the US at that exact moment.

Since then, their friendship has faded and Kristen revealed in July that they haven’t spoken in two years.

Katie Maloney

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Katie is featured in House of Stassi, as they’ve been “rebuilding our friendship after growing in two completely different directions.” Apparently they had a secret years long falling out, before they reconciled, Stassi in an interview with Marie Claire.

Lala Kent

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Lala and Stassi have some rocky history together. They had a public Twitter feud back in 2017 when Stassi and Kristen called out Lala for talking badly about Katie.

There’s no official word on where the two stand now, but she’s now on The Valley starring alongside Kristen and Jax.

Tom Sandoval

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Tom and Stassi haven’t liked each other from season one of Vanderpump Rules. Everything came to a head in 2019 when she confronted him over angry texts about her book-signing event. It even escalated into a screaming match in the middle of a restaurant.

There’s been no indication that their relationship has been repaired, so safe to say their feud is still going on.

Ariana Madix

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Ariana and Stassi’s relationship started out rocky, but after “Scandoval” in 2023, it changed. Stassi was one of the people who publicly backed Ariana for walking away, when most of the cast at the time sided with Tom.

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