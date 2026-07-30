He’s on House of Stassi, so who is Stassi Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark?

Beau Clark is Stassi Schroeder’s husband and stars on the new season of Hulu’s House of Stassi. Here’s everything you need to know about Beau Clark.

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Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Beau is a 46 year old commercial casting director and casting advertiser. He didn’t grow up in Florida, though. He was born in Florida, moved to Italy, and then his mom got remarried to his dad from Nashville.

Beau has worked in all areas of the entertainment industry, and even has a few acting credits under his belt. He starred in DarkWolf from 2003 and The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer in 2010. He then transitioned into his role into casting.

Beau also starred alongside Stassi on Vanderpump Rules for season seven and eight, which aired from December 2018 to May 2019. He left the show with her after she was let go by the network.

Stassi and Beau were actually set up in 2017 by their friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Dout, as she revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, recalling: “Katie saw him at The Grove and looked over and said, ‘That’s a dude I think Stassi would love.’ He made out with Kristen on a movie set 10 years ago, on camera.”

But after looking through her Instagram, Beau admitted that he wasn’t actually interested in Stassi as he didn’t think she’d be his “cup of tea.”

He explained on Stassi’s podcast: “I was like, ‘The bleach blonde hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs.’ And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it. Just not my cup of tea at all.”

But the two then ended up going to the same event together and really hit it off, with Beau saying: “We ended up closing down Mondrian talking. I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody. Just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

After about a year and a half of dating, they went Instagram official in February 2018.

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He popped the question at The Hollywood forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. This is adorably fitting because of Stassi’s love of true crime.

Luckily for fans, the proposal was filmed for Vanderpump Rules and Stassi said, “This was the perfect proposal. I got engaged in a cemetery, in a graveyard. This literally couldn’t be more romantic. I’m so happy.”

The couple actually ended up having two wedding celebrations because of COVID. They had a secret, small backyard ceremony in September 2020 after their original plans were postponed. Then in May 2022, they had a destination wedding in Rome. It was held at Villa Milani overlooking the Rome city skyline. So dreamy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Clark (@thegoodthebadthebogie)

Together, they have two children. Their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose was born in 2021 and their son Messer Rhys was born in 2023.

According to his Instagram, he’s also a die-hard Rams fan. He posts pictures of himself and his kids decked out in Rams gear. He also collaborates on team content and was a featured guest on official Rams media, like Ricky’s Ram Jam with Ricky Hollywood.

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