Erm, apparently Vanderpump Rules’s James Kennedy is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend?!

James Kennedy is reportedly preparing for a huge new chapter in his life, with sources claiming the former Vanderpump Rules star is about to become a dad for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy)

According to TMZ, the reality TV personality and DJ is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, who he has been dating for less than a year. The couple have apparently kept most details of their relationship private, with James’ partner staying almost entirely out of the public eye despite his high-profile fame from Vanderpump Rules and the wider Bravo universe.

Insiders say the pair recently celebrated the pregnancy news with a small gathering attended by close friends and family, suggesting things between them have become serious very quickly. While James is no stranger to public relationships, this romance has been noticeably more low-key compared to his previous time in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy)

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will remember James for some of the show’s most dramatic storylines over the years, including his engagement to Raquel Leviss, which ended in 2021. He later moved on with Ally Lewber, with their relationship also documented on the reality series before they eventually split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy)

Outside of his dating life, James has also been open about his personal struggles, particularly his experiences with sobriety and mental health. Throughout recent years, he has spoken candidly about trying to improve his lifestyle while balancing fame and relationships in the public eye.

Neither James nor his girlfriend have publicly confirmed the pregnancy reports yet, but fans are already reacting online to the news that the Bravo star could soon be entering parenthood.

Reality Shrine has reached out to James’ representatives for comment.

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