Inside American Idol star Hannah Harper’s family life, including husband who left job for her

American Idol winner Hannah Harper has a truly wholesome family life, including three kids and a husband who left his job for her. While her passion is singing (which she’s clearly very talented at), she’s often juggling mum and wife life, with her role as an artist.

Devon Mendenhall has been married to Hannah for a decade. He’s working as a fisherman, alongside being the father of their two sons. It hasn’t always been easy, as Hannah went viral for her song String Cheese, which she wrote while battling postpartum depression.

Her husband used to work as a law enforcement officer in Southern Missouri. They still live in the same area, but he decided to quit his well-paid job to take care of their household, allowing Hannah to focus on the competition, which meant he became a stay-at-home Dad.

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Hannah and Devon met in a small church in Southeast Missouri. Hannah was a worship leader there, and soon they got together. It was there that Hannah was raised in a very conservative environment, where she performed in The Harper Family, aged nine to 16.

They both got married in April 2018, but just a year after they tied the knot, Devon got into a severe car accident. Harper wrote: “February 1st was one of the worst days of our lives, the thought of not waking up to you every morning hit me hard. I was in a car for 10 minutes.”

She added: “All I could think about is “what if”. What if he stops breathing before I get there, I couldn’t catch my breath until I was there with you. You have always had a light of peace in your eye that calms me down and as soon as you looked at me I could breathe.”

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