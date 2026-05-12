Kelly Clarkson claims she never actually received her prize for winning American Idol

Hannah Harper may have won the newest season of American Idol, and is set to receive some serious prizes, but previous winner Kelly Clarkson has claimed she never actually received hers?!

When Kelly Clarkson won her season of American Idol at just 20 years old, she was told she would receive a check for $1 million and a car, but she claims she didn’t ever get either of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)



During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show back in March, Kelly was talking to Rob Rausch fresh off of winning The Traitors as he revealed he still hadn’t got his $220,800 prize pot.

She shared: “I relate to this so hard core because whenever I won, you probably weren’t alive when I was on ‘American Idol,’ but I literally was on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars or whatever.’ No, you didn’t. They lied.”

Kelly explained that instead of being given a check for $1 million, she was given “a $1 million worth of investment in you.” Not quite the same thing…

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She also revealed that they’d told her she’d get a car but in the end never received one, recalling: “They said you get a car, and I needed it ‘cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn’t afford the deductible. I did not get a car. And then Clay Aiken, who didn’t win the second season, got a car.

“I was like, ‘What the f**k?’ I remember Clay telling me that the second season, he’s like, ‘Yeah, they gave my mom one.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna actually kick your ass right now.’”

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