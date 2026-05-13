Jimmy Presnell looks unrecognisable on Perfect Match, so here’s all the work he’s had done

Love Is Blind icon Jimmy Presnell truly looks unrecognisable on Perfect Match, and he’s spent some serious money on his transformation. So, let’s find out exactly what he’s had done and how much he’s spent on everything!

$11k hair transplant

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Jimmy spent $11k on his hair transplant, and truly I think it’s one of the best ones I’ve ever seen.

He previously shared more about the procedure and his reasons for getting it on TikTok, alongside why he opted to get the hair transplant done in America rather than abroad.

He explained: “I decided to stay in the states for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do. But there’s a lot of things that come with that, and I’ll explain that as well.”

The Love Is Blind star decided to get his transplant done with Solve Clinics in Chicago, and revealed that they charge $5 per individual hair graft.

He explained: “They charge roughly $5 a graft. I had a little over 2,000 grafts, I think 2,100 or 2,200. So roughly 10, 11 grand for the procedure.”

As for why he opted for the more expensive procedure procedure in America compared to places like Turkey, he explained: “When I was going through the evaluation process, I was getting quotes anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

“It included flights, it included hotels, all that good stuff, but there was no ongoing consultation or talking to your surgeon. So they just pretty much send you home after the surgery. You don’t really have any type of relationship.”

Platelet rich plasma injections

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He’s also been doing platelet rich plasma injections to help boost his results, saying: “I have been doing PRP, which I’ve made some videos on that and what that kind of entails, and those typically run anywhere from $400 to $600.”

Composite bonding on his front two teeth

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Jimmy confirmed in a video that he had composite bonding done on his first two teeth as a result of him grinding his teeth when he was younger and not wearing his retainer after getting braces.

Whilst Jimmy didn’t specify the amount he paid for his composite bonding, according to estimates it costs around $600 per tooth, meaning he could have paid up to $1,200 to get his two front teeth done.

Invisalign

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He’s also currently on Invisalign to help correct his teeth, and this can cost anywhere from $3k to $6k for more complex cases.

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