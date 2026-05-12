Every insane prize Hannah Harper is set to receive after winning American Idol

Hannah Harper just won American Idol after a seriously competitive season, so what’s she actually set to receive as a result? She’s in line to get a lot, so here’s the breakdown of every little thing!

$250k as prize money, but there’s a catch

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Hannah won’t be receiving the full $250k in one go, but in instalments instead with her getting $125k once she signs the contract, then another $125k after she finishes her debut album.

However, as the money is an advance it means Hannah will have to pay the money back through album sales and streams before she gets additional money from her sales.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson previously spoke about the slightly misleading prizes after Rob Rausch revealed he hadn’t received his prize money for winning The Traitors yet.

She shared: “I relate to this so hard core because whenever I won, you probably weren’t alive when I was on ‘American Idol,’ but I literally was on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars or whatever.’ No, you didn’t. They lie.”

Instead of Kelly being given a check for $1 million, the series have her a “a $1 million worth of investment in you.”

Recording contract

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The winner gets signed with Hollywood Records who are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC. The winner is usually given around $300k to record their first album, but similarly to the prize money it can be repaid back to the studio over time.

As for the amount of royalties the winner receives on their music, its estimated to be around 15 per cent.

A vacation to Disney World or a resort

Yep, Hannah Harper might have won American Idol but she also could receive a fully paid luxury trip to the Aulani Disney Resort or Disney World as the show is now on ABC.

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