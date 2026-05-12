I was on Virgin Island and filming days ran for 13 hours, but I forgot cameras were there

Virgin Island has brought together 12 people who haven’t had s*x onto one island, and they all became besties after it. Tegan and Millie opened up to Reality Shrine about what filming the Channel 4 show is really like, revealing they “forgot cameras were there” after a while.

It took a couple of days to get used to cameras being in their faces, with Millie telling us filming began at 7am each day, and ended at 7pm later that night. “There were moments you felt uncomfortable but that’s inevitable with intimacy issues, it was crazy,” Millie said.

She also said she “didn’t realise cameras were in their face,” while Tegan said: “I was like, ‘Oh look, there’s always cameras around me,’ so it took a bit of adjustment, but as soon as we got into one of our 1-on-1 sessions, everything faded away. I didn’t realise the mic was on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie (@itsmilliemetcalfe)

Millie said: “You don’t even notice you’re being filmed because you’re so involved in the tasks that you’re like, ‘Oh, this is crazy.’ All good vibes. Everyone is so unique and that’s what I love about every single one of them,” with them both revealing there’s a group chat.

Tegan revealed they all immediately clicked after day two. Filming took place in October 2025, with expert Celeste telling us, “We got to do a lot more sessions. There was so much more work that happened so people could get to that readiness, we only had a few weeks.”

Danielle Harel revealed how they cut so much out because there’s “no time.” She said: “It felt like the workshops laid such an important foundation because they create this experience of reducing shame and embarrassment. They practised with each other.”

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