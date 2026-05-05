Danielle Harel speaks against Virgin Island controversy after co-star took guy’s virginity

Danielle Harel has exclusively sat down with Reality Shrine to address the controversy surrounding Virgin Island on Channel 4. She spoke out against the online backlash, now that season two of the show has come out, which came from the moment Dave lost his virginity.

During season one, Dave felt comfortable enough with surrogate partner Kat Slade, one of the show’s experts, where his confidence grew so much that they became fully intimate. The show has been controversial ever since, with some cringing over how s*xual it all is.

Danielle said: “The proof is in the pudding. You see Dave now, he’s in a wonderful relationship, he has a girlfriend, you see how handsome and confident he is. You see what she helped him achieve, it’s unbelievable, I’m not sure there’s another way for that to happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@drave_414)

There was loads of debate when Kat took Dave’s virginity, and his progress was much faster than his fellow contestants. Kat revealed she was “holding a safe space for something that felt really big and vulnerable,” and emphasising that everything was built on consent.

He said: “It’s nice having a unique story of losing my virginity. I think it’s funny. So many people have stories of their first time being atrocious. People put pressure on it to be perfect. It rarely is. It’s better to do it with someone who can let me know how to get better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste & Danielle (@celesteanddanielleofficial)

Danielle revealed that, this time, the progress appears to be “happening very fast,” but there was “so much more work so people could get to that sense of readiness”. Celeste also said they “cut so much” and how they “create this experience of reducing shame.”

They spoke about the boundaries they have as s*x and relationship experts. “We don’t take our clothes off, there’s no genital touching, and we don’t touch clients on the mouth, but we teach about the build-up and seduction to help them be comfortable,” Danielle said.

They both spoke about how the contestants “got to practice with each other way more than last season.” You can access a core desires quiz by Danielle and Celeste and, if you want to find out more about becoming a somatic coach, they are training people to do that here.

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