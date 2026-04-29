She’s paid to sleep with Virgin Island stars, so let’s meet surrogate partner Kat Slade

Virgin Island‘s surrogate partner Kat Slade may have a controversial job, but she’s getting paid for it. She actually took one of the season one contestants virginity, and has since opened up about her clients’ age range, as well as how she got into the job in the first place.

As soon as Kat learned that surrogate partner therapy was a job, she knew it was the one for her. She said: “That second, I knew it was what I wanted to do. I love being in intimate spaces with people and having that kind of intensity in my daily life is something I love.”

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She is a somatic certified sexologist, with a Master of Arts Degree from New York University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Evergreen State College. She is a reiki practitioner, trained in Somatica Method, and certified in Somatic Embodiment and Regulation Strategies.

Kat identifies as queer and helps both male and females, and admitted she sometimes feels awkward during her sessions. She said that awkwardness is “part of intimacy” and that she “teaches people to have a sense of humour so it doesn’t create shame.”

She told The Sin Edit how she discovered her line of work and said:: “I was creating somatic dance and durational performance pieces. I became deeply interested in how the body holds memory and how experience shapes the way we move, feel, and relate to others.”

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She revealed people can be in a relationship and do her job, while her clients range from 20s to 60s. Her sessions start with hand-holding and asking what the client likes and enjoys, and will only see one client a maximum of 10 times, for two to three hours a time.

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