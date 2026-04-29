Nick Pellecchia won, but here’s what the other Million Dollar Secret finalists have been up to

Although Nick Pellecchia won the Million Dollar Secret season two, the finalists, Kat Ellis, Lauren G, and Kaleb Moon, have been busy, so here’s what they have been up to since the show.

Kat Ellis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Ellis (@katellisss)



Kat has basically been leaning fully into content creation since the show. She’s been making loads of videos with Nick, Hunter, and Lauren G, so it’s clear that the friendships from the villa are still going strong. And it looks like they’re all having a lot of fun with it too.

At the same time, she’s also been posting more sports-related content, which makes total sense considering her background. Recently, she’s been sharing reels reviewing NHL playoff WAG jackets. I actually look forward to them.

Lauren G

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Ward Gierth (@laurengierth)



Lauren has also stayed really connected with the cast, and from what we can see, she’s been posting quite a bit about Million Dollar Secret. From her videos, it kind of feels like she’s still got that warm, slightly “mum of the group” energy, which tracks with how she came across on the show.

She also did something quite unexpected and got a Million Dollar Secret tattoo. Her tattoo artist shared the really cool design she chose, which was tied to the show.

Outside of all that, she’s also been spending loads of time with her family, which is very much her vibe.

Kaleb Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaleb Moon (@wkalebmoon)



Kaleb seems to have taken a slightly different route after the show. Of course, he’s still in touch with the cast and has been chatting about the game and everyone’s strategies. But overall, he’s been focusing more on his personal life.

He’s been spending loads of time with his family, going on hikes, drives, and just enjoying being outdoors. It’s all very wholesome. And considering how important family is to him, that’s not really surprising. His daughter also got married last year, so there’s clearly been a lot going on in his personal life, too.

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