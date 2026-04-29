Virgin Island surrogate partners can take virginity, but there’s a big rule they can’t break

We all remember the moment Kat Slade, the surrogate partner on Virgin Island, took the virginity of a contestant called Dave during season one. It was controversial, but it turns out they’re allowed to take people’s virginities, but aren’t allowed to break other rules.

The surrogate partners work with the contestants on a range of intimacy issues, such as erectile dysfunction, problematic porn use, or low libido. Each participant is sent an information pack, an intake form, and a consent form, so boundaries and expectations are known.

Basically, there’s one main rule the contestants and surrogate partners have to follow after the show: no contact. They’re not allowed to contact each other at all, while Kat only works with clients for a maximum of ten sessions, each lasting between two to three hours.

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There was loads of debate when Kat took Dave’s virginity, and his progress was much faster than his fellow contestants. Kat revealed she was “holding a safe space for something that felt really big and vulnerable,” and emphasising that everything was built on consent.

Dave has since confirmed that ongoing contact with the therapists was not permitted. He told Daily Mail he was forbidden from maintaining contact with Kat and said: “It was explained very clearly to us that you don’t stay in touch after – it’s sort of two weeks.”

“That’s it and then you move on. It’s not easy to just detach from feelings, but I think it’s an important lesson of it to like have those feelings and then let go of them, which probably is one of the most important lessons,” Dave added, after the show.

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He said: “It’s nice having a unique story of losing my virginity. I think it’s funny. So many people have stories of their first time being atrocious. People put pressure on it to be perfect. It rarely is. It’s better to do it with someone who can let me know how to get better.”

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