Inside Kara Leona’s iconic music career after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé

Following her time on 90 Day Fiancé, Kara Leona actually started an incredibly successful music career, so let’s find out more about it!

Kara appeared on 90 Day Fiancé during the shows ninth season in 2022 alongside her husband Guillermo Rojer. The pair met in 2020 and were engaged within a few months, with their son being born just two years after they first met in December 2022.

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However, amid Kara’s music career taking off their relationship didn’t last and the pair officially announced their split during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, in 2025. However, they are still technically married but no longer living together, revealing recently on 90 Day: The Resort that there are still some lingering feelings for each other.

Kara Leona started her music career one year after first appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, with her debut song On My Own releasing in 2023. The song was part of the bachata genre, with Kara describing it as a breakup song, with her husband and her pretending to split in the music video for it. She released her second song Magic Is Here the same year.

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After just two years she had already become one of the most promising voices in the bachata genre, and in 2025 released another single, Lento, in collaboration with music producer DJ Husky, followed by two more songs in collaboration with DJ Cat and Guido Londino.

She released another song last year in August, with Criminal being produced in collaboration with DJ Husky and Dimelo Cupido, a Cuban music producer. The music video for the song features men from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, knows as the 90 Day Bad Boys. Her most recent song Amor Nuclear came out just two weeks ago.

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