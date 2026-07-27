Let’s have a look inside Bryce and Trinity’s adorable relationship after winning Love Island USA

Bryce and Trinity are genuinely the most deserving winners we’ve ever had on Love Island USA, so what have they been up to since leaving the villa?

Well, one of the first orders of business was Bryce taking Trinity out for a matcha, whilst she took him out for his first seafood boil. And after the extreme wholesomeness of their two families when they met in the villa, the pair have since revealed just how close they’ve become.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



Talking to People, Trinity shared: “Our families just clicked. My mom texts his mom. My mom told me yesterday they’re planning a trip together already, we didn’t get an invite. It really feels good to have a family who genuinely loves your partner and vice versa.”

In the same interview, Trinity also reflected on what a good match she and Bryce are, after she’d previously mentioned in the villa how she’s not usually so calm in a relationship.

She shared: “I’ve been very assertive, I guess. I feel like with Bryce, he makes me feel very calm and mellow. He changes my thought process. I literally tell everybody he could convince me the sky is green, and he’ll have actual point bullets on why. Whenever we would have heated moments [in the villa], everybody would be talking over each other. But when Bryce would talk, we would get dead silent. That says a lot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



And yes, when Bryce was asked what he’s planning to do with his share of the $50k he shared that he’s planning on using some some of it to pay his bills, the rest he’s going to use to “treat” Trinity. I actually can’t.

And as for where the pair picture themselves in one year from now, Bryce shared that the first step would be Trinity coming out to LA and the two of them moving in together, with her adding: “I definitely want that. Honestly, I really just want to be where he is.”

Be still my beating heart.

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