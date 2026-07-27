‘You truly lit up every room’: Tributes pour in for ‘beautiful soul’ Victoria Zardoya

Victoria Zardoya‘s loved ones are leaving heartfelt tributes after she tragically died at the age of 20. She was Milania Giudice’s best friend she grew up with, who “truly lit up every room” and has now left permanent marks in all of her loved ones’ hearts, as tributes show.

One of her closest friends, Molly Pagem, wrote: “it’s impossible to wrap my head around this. there are no words to describe the permanent hole that is now in my heart. with that being said, i can’t help but to feel beyond blessed to call you one of my best friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by molly ☻ (@mollypagem)

Another friend, Ross, who was on the trip where she fatally died, wrote: “The worst day of my life followed by the next worst day of my life. A beautiful soul and the most amazing person taken from us all far, far too soon. She had a lifelong of dreams and adventures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Umentum (@rossumentum)

Another friend, Alban Salioski, said in a tribute: “My world will never be the same without you, but I’m so grateful I got to love you. Thank you for being my best friend. I will cherish every memory we made together until I get to hug you again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alban S👁️‍🗨️ (@alban.salioski)

Adriana Giudice wrote: “You will always be in our hearts Victoria. There are no words that can make sense of this. You were truly one of the most beautiful souls inside and out. You weren’t just a close friend but part of our family and I’m grateful I grew up with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice)

Her father, Joe Giudice, also paid tribute: “Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbours, and you became part of our family. To think a simple fall could take such a beautiful life is heartbreaking.”

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