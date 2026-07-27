Inside Milania Giudice and late Victoria Zardoya’s friendship after her tragic death

Milania Giudice has been left heartbroken after her best friend, Victoria Zardoya, sadly died after a tragic fall. The entire Giudice family attended Victoria’s funeral, with Joe Giudice claiming she was like a daughter to him, while Milania shared photos of their childhood.

While her fellow family members have shared how important she was to them, Milania hasn’t yet shared her own post. However, she’s been reminiscing on times they shared as close friends and neighbours, and telling their friends she loves them while they grieve.

Their friend posted a quote that said: “Now I have to remember you for longer than I’ve known you,” which Milania reshared. Her father, Joe Giudice, said in a tribute, “There are no words for this kind of pain. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania.”

“We were neighbours for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone. Life is so fragile. In one moment, everything can change. Please don’t take a single day or the people you love for granted,” Joe added in his tribute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milania.ggiudice (@milania.ggiudice)

In April, Milania went to Breakaway Festival with Victoria, just after they spent Easter together in Tampa, where Victoria went to university. They both followed each other from growing up as neighbours in New Jersey, to studying at university together.

During their younger years, they’d go ice skating together, got BFF tattoos, went swimming, and essentially done everything as a pair. Gia Giudice wrote: “Milania and Victoria shared a bond that was never broken. 20 years too young my sweet angel.”

Victoria was a finance student who was due to graduate in 2028. She worked as a nanny in New Jersey for two years, and received her high school diploma from Morristown Beard School in 2024. Victoria’s tragic death happened during a boating accident, reports claim.

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