Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder detained in US detention centre, before being deported

Former Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder has revealed she was held in a “disgusting” detention centre in the US for over 24 hours before getting deported.

Talking to TMZ, Natalya explained that she “got pulled” into the centre after flying into LA, and was ultimately held there for around “30 to 40 hours.”

She shared: “I basically got pulled from this main waiting area to the behind the scenes of the airport, which is like a detention holding centre. There were dirty blankets on the floor, there’s stains all up the wall.

“There’s a shower but there’s no towels. I said, ‘How long am I going to be here for?’ They go, ‘You’re going to be here from one to five days.’” As for why she was having issued with her visa, Natalya was informed that she’d “taken photos on American soil” in 2024 which had “generated money” and meant she’d “illegally worked on the wrong visa.”

She then alleged that officers went through her entire phone history, including things she’d deleted in what was an “embarrassing” search.

She continued: “You get taken to a detention centre, where I was the only girl. They give you no information, they just tell you you’re detained. The room is disgusting. There’s a shower, there’s no towels, there’s a shared loofah.”

After having an “anxiety attack”, Natalya says she was awoken at 3am to have her “official interview” where she claims officers had “already decided” to deport her, meaning she had to immediately return to Australia.

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