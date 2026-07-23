Omg, The Ultimatum’s Ashley genuinely looked SO different before getting surgery

Ashley from The Ultimatum is really open about how often she gets Botox and filler top-ups, and even her ex-boyfriend Killian has joined the bandwagon. Anyway, it’s her Dad Wayne who regularly gives her cosmetic injections, but she looked super different years ago.

She’s had lip filler, Botox in her forehead, and a breast augmentation in the last few years. Ashley revealed she had a boob job done in Houston with a reputable surgeon in June 2024, just a year before she filmed The Ultimatum, with her incision scar shown on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

She done her ‘boob reveal’ in June 2025, sharing all misconceptions she was told before getting them done. As for her mum, who sadly passed in May, Ashley said, “She looks like my sister!! She loves a skincare routine and we aren’t afraid of some Botox and filler haha 😆.”

But rewinding back to a decade ago, Ashley looked super different. She was a cheerleader back then and just started out on her influencer career. She had much shorter hair, smaller lips, and a completely unrecognisable face. Then and now though, she’s stunning!

She was a lot more natural too, with much blonder hair, in her teenage years. To be honest, she looks a lot younger these days, and even in her older pictures during the prime of her relationship with Killian, looked completely different. He really saw her transform!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)

Her natural dimples from 2021, just five years ago, are no longer there, but what I have noticed is those pearly whites have always been there. Ashley’s gorgeous long blonde locks have also consistently been a thing, and I’m SO jealous, because she’s always looked after them.

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