The Ultimatum’s Jessica Grace and Edris reveal they’re back together after reunion drama

Edris and Jessica Grace from season four of The Ultimatum have surprisingly announced they’re back together after an explosive reunion argument.

Before they could separate off into their trial marriages, Edris and Jessica Grace left The Ultimatum after the 29-year-old proposed to his girlfriend of two years. But as we learned in the reunion, their relationship didn’t last long after.

At the reunion, Jessica Grace and Edris had a really intense confrontation, including graphic language about their intimacy after their breakup. The moment didn’t sit right with a lot of viewers, who called out Nick and Vanessa for not stepping in and putting an end to the tense back-and-forth.

Now, Edris and Jessica Grace have released a joint statement apologising for their behaviour.

“The Ultimatum reunion was filled with many emotions, and in the heat of the moment, we both said things we deeply regret,” the statement began.

“For two years, we have been partners in a relationship built on mutual love and respect, and during filming, we failed to honour that foundation. We want to publicly apologise for our choice of words and the incredible disrespect we showed each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Grace Booker (@jg_booker)

The couple also clarified what Jessica Grace had said about humiliation rituals, claiming it wasn’t one specific moment; rather, it was indicative of their relationship as a whole.

Additionally, they claimed Edris proposed to Jessica Grace hours after Luke’s speech, despite what the editing made it look like. Edris had previously said the same thing in a TikTok comment section last week.

“While the reunion was painful to watch, the dialogue did lead us to reconnect and attend therapy following filming,” they continued. “We are happy to share that we’ve decided to give our relationship another shot, recognising we have a lot of work and healing to do both as individuals and as a couple.”

The statement concluded: “The Ultimatum did what it was designed to, and we are grateful it gave us another chance to choose each other.”

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