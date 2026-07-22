Olandria and Nic have shockingly split up one year after meeting on Love Island USA

Olandria and Nic have split up one year after meeting on Love Island USA. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that they “decided to part ways.”

The source shared: “The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Olandria had addressed those who doubted her relationship with Nic, commenting: “Why is it your business? Are your bills getting paid? Are you touch-deprived? Go get a man; go do something with your life. Why does it matter if me and Nic are together?

“When we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, ‘Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.’ Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you? That part kind of creeps me out, because I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do.”

Nic had also previously spoken out about rumours that his relationship with Olandria wasn’t real, with the Love Island star clapping back after Vulture wrote that he “leaned into the role of ‘person in love with Olandria.” He responded: “Dear Vulture magazine I fly all the way to New York where you ask me to be photographed half naked and you smile and shake my hand and then write some sh*t like that??? I’m sure I’ll be told to not speak up about this.”

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