Here’s the real reason Edris and Jessica Grace called off their engagement after The Ultimatum

Things got heated between Edris and Jessica Grace during The Ultimatum season four reunion. After getting engaged on the show, they ultimately decided to end their relationship and call it quits. So, here’s everything you need to know about Edris and Jessica Grace’s relationship and why they ended things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edris Khalieque (@escissorsman)

Sitting on opposite sides of the room, Jessica Grace and Edris spilled all the details on why they’re not together anymore. They’re currently no contact with each other.

Edris claims that his proposal wasn’t an impulsive decision. But he said that after Alex was sent home, his only other option was to marry Jessica Grace. So he proposed. Charming…

He claims that his choice to proposed was “rooted in love” and a desire to protect their relationship, he told Tudum. Jessica Grace describes the proposal as “surreal.”

She regrets not staying for the entire experience and thinks it would have seriously helped their relationship. “I would have liked to have completed the experience fully because I think I would have enjoyed the lessons that it manifested for so many of the couples who have competed their trial marriages throughout the show’s history,” Jessica Grace explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Grace Booker (@jg_booker)

Then she dropped a serious bomb. “As soon as the cameras were off, he didn’t touch me, he didn’t touch me, we didn’t speak until the next day,” she revealed. “I felt like that should’ve been a moment of celebration… and it wasn’t that.”

They immediately started couples counselling when they got home, but ultimately decided to call it quits.

Edris also crossed a major line. Apparently, he texted Alex while working things out with Jessica Grace. “Yeah, I hit on her,” he confirmed yet still maintains that he did nothing he considers inappropriate.

Maybe if they had stayed for the entire experience they could’ve worked things out. But it’s clearly for the best that they’re not together anymore.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.