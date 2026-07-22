They’re an adorable pair, so are Luke and Monica from The Ultimatum season four still together?

After completing the experiment, Luke and Monica from season four of The Ultimatum are now engaged and are still together a year later. So, here’s everything we know about the couple and whether or not they’re still together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Payne (@monicapaynee)

They’re not married yet, but Luke and Monica are still together and are engaged. While he proposed during the finale, Luke also repurposed on their fifth anniversary. It was so romantic with just the two of them and hundreds of rose petals.

“I’ve been so excited for her to be my wife for so long. But I’m now in a place where I’m excited to be her husband, and everything that comes with it,” Luke said at the reunion. They’ve spent the past year chasing success and travelling the world. “It’s been our best year yet,” Monica shared at the reunion.

This experiment brought out a new level of confidence in Luke. Whereas before he had some insecurities that were seeping into his relationship with Monica, now he’s much more confident. “I had an insecurity about this woman I love, so I sent her off to date the rest of you to confirm that she does like me,” he opened up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Wesselhoff (@lukaswesselhoff)

This new-found confidence has helped him in his career as well. He’s been promoted from server to restaurant manager and he’s also received a certification to apply to become a lineman.

At the reunion, he also spoke up for himself by confronting David. He shared that he felt David went too far with his flirting with Monica in their trial marriage. “In the moment, I laughed it off because that’s how I avoid conflict, but I’m not laughing today,” Luke says. So, he’s had some serious growth.

As of now, there’s no wedding date in sight but they’ve been too busy living their best lives together so we don’t blame them.

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