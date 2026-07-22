Are Casey and David still together from The Ultimatum season four?

Out of every couple to come out of The Ultimatum, Casey and David might have one of the most iconic stories. After completing the experiment, Casey and David from season four of the Ultimatum are now married and are still together a year later. So, here’s everything we know about the couple and whether or not they’re still together.

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At the end of the experiment, David got down on one knee and proposed to Casey. After getting engaged, they went home to celebrate with their families. According to Casey, “Finally!” was his response.

David has told Tudum that the experiment left him with more self-awareness and a “much deeper appreciation for what it truly takes to build and sustain a powerful connection.” Being open with a partner isn’t a weakness, it’s what makes a relationship stronger and brings them closer together.

That shift also changed the way Casey and David communicate. Whereas before their arguments used to go in circles and “were really unproductive,” now, they lead with communication and respect.

Casey and David have one of the most iconic Ultimatum marriage stories too. On the way to the reunion, they picked up the marriage licence. Since Nick was already an ordained minister, they asked him to marry them. Right there and then.

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This isn’t the only wedding they’re planning on having. They have a bigger celebration planned with a destination wedding around the Amalfi Coast in September. So they’re about to have the ultimate romantic Italian wedding in a few months.

While the couple still hasn’t made an official Instagram post together after appearing on The Ultimatum, safe to say that they’re still together. After a trial marriage period and trying out other connections, the ultimatum worked for David and now we have another successful Ultimatum couple.

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