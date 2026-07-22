Inside MrBeast’s extravagant multi million dollar wedding, which took place on exclusive island

He had to borrow money from his mum in order to pay for it

MrBeast has officially tied the knot with his new wife Thea Booysen, and as expected their wedding was insanely extravagant, so here’s everything we know about it.

The pair had their wedding ceremony, and week of festivities, at the very exclusive Necker Island in the Virgin Islands which is owned by none other than Richard Branson. The festivities started on July 14th and took place over a whole week with 70 friends and family present.

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Now, let’s be honest we all want to know how much their wedding cost and for the destination alone we’re talking six figures. Just for the exclusive use of the island alone for seven nights alone would have cost MrBeast anywhere from around $735,000 to $980,000, and that’s without taking into account extra accommodation for guests, food, photography etc. All in all it’s likely that MrBeast and his new wife Thea Booysen spent upwards of $2 million for their wedding.

MrBeast previously revealed that he was actually having to borrow money from his mum in order to pay for the wedding because he reinvests all of his money.

And the activities sounds unbelievably fun to be honest, we’re talking kitesurfing, snorkeling and hand feeding the local lemurs and kangaroos, amongst other things. After their official ceremony, everyone went back to the main house to play card and board games.

The pair spoke about their wedding to People, with Thea sharing: “This is cliché, but it was heaven. We were so happy, and there was so much love. We work a lot and don’t get to be around all our friends and family, so to have everyone in one place was really special. We decided we want to start doing something like this every year, where we put aside a week to have our friends and family join us to spend time together, and all the guests said the same thing.”

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Thea continued: “Ever since we started dating we’ve been doing it with the goal of marriage. The difference is now the world knows we’re married, but we’ll still come home to our house and dogs and cats, and then we’re off to our next adventure!”

She added: “Jimmy really went out of his way to make all the guests super comfortable and feel included, and got to know my extended family, and it was all so incredibly special. It just made me love him all the more.”

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