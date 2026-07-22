Who is the memoriam to Tracy Jo Wilson at the end of The Ultimatum season four reunion?

At the end of The Ultimatum season four reunion, there is a heartbreaking memoriam to Tracy Jo Wilson who passed away in 2026, but who was she? Well, Tracy was actually Ashley’s mum and she sadly passed away just seven weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Wilson (@ashleywilsonxoxo)



Ashley shared the tragic news in an Instagram post, writing: “I’ve never thought I’d say these words. I never thought I’d lose you like this mom. You’re my best friend. Our rock. I don’t want to believe this is true. I’m still hoping to wake up from a bad dream. I can’t believe I’ve lost you. I will make you proud.

“I will keep our family close and make it my life mission. You’ve taught me everything. You’ve taught me how to love hard. You’ve taught me grace. You are the world’s most perfect person, mom, sister, best friend, daughter and loved by so many. You are literally an angel, rest in peace mom.”

Prior to the The Ultimatum season four reunion, Ashley talked more about the impact of losing her mum Tracy Jo Wilson in another post, sharing: “This last week has felt impossible. I keep wishing for one more conversation, one more hug, and one more chance to tell her how much she means to me. In many ways, this feels like the first big test without her. The first time carrying the strength, love, and loyalty that she always carried for us.”

According to her obituary, Tracy passed away age 50 on May 26th 2026 in the “comfort of her home”, and was described as a “vibrant spirit touched the lives of many.” She also helped other after her death through a donation, with the obituary saying: “Through the gift of eye donation, she helped improve the eyesight of four people, including two with glaucoma and two with cataracts.”

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