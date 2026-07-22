Are Jebin and Alex still together after they got kicked off The Ultimatum season four?

Alex and Jebin might not have got to the finale of The Ultimatum season four, but they did still leave the show together, so are they still an item after the reunion? Let’s find out!

No, Jebin and Alex from The Ultimatum season four are not still together

The pair confirmed during the reunion that they decided to end their relationship a few months after their getting removed from the show.

Jebin touched upon the note issue, telling Tudum that he was initially concerned he’d be “painted as the villain.” He shared: “Yeah, I was really just having a good time, being funny and goofy. I don’t know why I thought I would end up being portrayed as this bad guy. At the end of the day, I felt my true personality was shown.”

He also confirmed that he wrote a second note that he was planning on delivering at the choice ceremony. As for the contents of the note, he revealed: “If you thought the first one was bad, I felt like the second one was way worse.” I’m scared.

After their removal from the show, Alex and Jebin stayed together for a few months before things “unraveled” over different expectations for the relationship.

Alex explained that he wants a partner who can combine caretaking responsibilities like cooking healthy meals whilst also regularly going to the gym, adding: “Alex is a great caretaker too, but I think it’s a little bit harder for her because she works a job.”

Alex also revealed that she and Alex didn’t decide to not stay together because of the note, revealing why the pair really split up after The Ultimatum season four.

She explained: “We got over it that night that we got kicked off.” Instead, they immediately started arguing about his expectations around finance and fitness, and two weeks after she ended their relationship he moved to Puerto Rico. Alex added: “I was hoping that I was going to get married to him. It just sucked that it didn’t happen.”

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