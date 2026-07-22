RHOL’s Amanda Cronin is one of the richest, so here’s everything you should know about her

She had beef with another Housewife before the show even started

The first season of Real Housewives of London (RHOL) is finally out in the US, so here’s an introduction to the ultra-rich queen bee herself, Amanda Cronin.

After 20 years of the Real Housewives franchise, we finally got a series based in London. The first season of RHOL introduces us to six Housewives and their glamorous lives in London, plus all the drama that usually comes with the franchise.

One of the most forthcoming Housewives is Amanda Cronin, an entrepreneur and socialite who has made a big name for herself in the London elite.

Amanda Cronin made her millions from a luxury skincare brand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Caroline | British Luxury Skincare (@amandacarolineskincare)

Unlike some of the Housewives from the series who were born into mega-wealthy families, 56-year-old Amanda made her millions in the beauty industry much later in life.

In 2020, Amanda founded Amanda Caroline Skincare, a very high-end skincare brand with prices ranging from £130 to £300 for her viral Haute skincare range. But before she made her millions from her skincare brand, she was married to Mark Daeche.

Mark is one of the co-founders behind First Utility, an energy and broadband supplier based in the UK that was later sold to Shell in 2018. The business made Mark a multi-millionaire, with an estimated net worth of around $50 million, although he kept a lot of his earnings out of public records.

Amanda and Mark married in 2013, but sadly divorced six years later in 2019. The exact amount of money from the divorce settlement was never stated, but it’s estimated to be in the millions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Caroline Cronin (@amandacarolinecronin)

Her daughter, Sofia Alexandra Yaganeh, is around 30 years old and is a professional artist, based in the United States. She studied at Parsons School of Design in New York.

Before RHOL, Amanda and Juliet Angus were actually friends – but their friendship was over years before filming started. Let the drama begin!

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