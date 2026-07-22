Meet the finance girl turned baker, Nessie Welschinger on the Real Housewives of London

Season one of the Real Housewives of London is premiering tonight, so we’ve done the digging on all the six ladies joining the cast. Nessie Welschinger is one of the fabulous housewives on the show, so here’s everything you need to know about her.

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Nessie’s the youngest cast member at only 42 years old and she might be the most impressive cast member of the Real Housewives of London.

Nessie’s a true Londoner, as she was born and raised in London. She now splits her time between her Chelsea family home and a five-hundred-year-old estate in the Cotswolds.

Nessie is the former global head of equity at Schroders, an asset management company based in London. It’s one of the UK’s largest investment managers. She used to live in the cut throat finance world, so some Housewives shouldn’t scare her at all.

She then left Schroders after having children. She’s a mum to three children alongside her husband Remy. Remy is also equally impressive.

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He’s the founder and managing director of Limehouse Capital, an investment holding company specialising in natural resources projects.

But that’s not the end of her impressive career. She’s the founder of the renowned Chelsea Cake Company. While they don’t have a physical storefront, they make multi-layered jaw-dropping cakes for all occasions. She once even made a cake for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday. So, she’s literally baked for a queen before.

The Real Housewives of London isn’t her first reality TV stint. Nessie was featured on Bake Off: The Professionals in 2021. Bake Off is a British television baking competition featuring teams of professional pastry chefs. She’s a completely self-taught baker and was joined by her business partner Domino.

Nessie is one of the most impressive cast members on season one of Real Housewives of London, and we can’t wait to see how she navigates this messy season.

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