Killian from The Ultimatum posts shady dig about Luke and Monica after ‘disrespect’

The Ultimatum’s Killian is making his opinion on fellow cast mate Luke known in a new statement shared to social media after apparent “disrespect” from Monica.

Killian has been one of the most controversial members of The Ultimatum’s current cast, He paired up with Hayley for his trial marriage, who claimed she saw derogatory jokes made by his friends about her appearance in a group chat. This included Hayley allegedly being shamed for not “putting out”, and being compared to Killian’s girlfriend outside the experiment, Ashley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Wesselhoff (@lukaswesselhoff)

Killian has defended himself, claiming he doesn’t remember the conversation Hayley was talking about and even discussing it in an interview with Tudum.

“No one has spoken once about how Hayley was invading my privacy. If you hadn’t been insecure, and you hadn’t been invading my privacy and zooming in on my phone, we would’ve never been here,” he said.

Now, Killian is coming for one of his fellow male cast members, Luke. Coming into the experiment with his long-term girlfriend Monica, Luke has been one of the least problematic men this season.

When Jebin was kicked out of the experiment after his secret note was revealed, Luke expressed that he was uncomfortable with the possibility of his girlfriend entering a trial marriage with Jebin. Killian shared a clip of this moment on his Instagram Story with a brutal statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thekilliangrondin (@thekilliangrondin)

“Luke always got something to say about Jebin and us but nothing to say about his girl disrespecting him two handfuls on and off what the show airs,” he said.

Luke hasn’t responded to this callout, simply sharing some inspirational quotes on his Instagram Story. On the show, he was one of the only people who didn’t buy Killian’s explanation of his infamous group chat, which only increased the tension between the two. It looks like it hasn’t been squashed over a year since filming – this reunion is going to be messy!

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