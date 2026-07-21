Hayley reveals that Blake had been ‘fantasising’ about Ashley in his journal on The Ultimatum

I swear some of the juiciest stuff gets left on the Netflix cutting room floor, and it’s no different for this season of The Ultimatum, as it turns out that Hayley discovered how Blake really felt about Ashley when she looked through his journal.

During an interview with Swooon, Hayley was asked about the arguments that she and Blake had during their trial marriage and whether there was anything she would have done differently.

Hayley explained that she felt like a lot of context for their fights wasn’t shown at all, sharing that “a lot of the time, it just showed Blake being very passive and my reaction. It was very zero to 100 all the time.”

Hayley mentioned *that* awkward moment in the coffee shop where he was asking her what she likes to do for fun despite the fact the two are literally dating. She admitted that those questions made her feel “really insecure about our relationship.”

However, what The Ultimatum didn’t actually show on our screens was why Hayley felt so insecure and honestly she had good reason to. She revealed: “Whenever we got back together, I had seen Blake’s journal, and he was like, I say fantasizing, and maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but he was basically fantasizing about a relationship with Ashley, and so for me, that made me feel very unsteady, and I didn’t feel like I actually knew who Blake was during our trial marriage.

“The conversation on the couch— the context was not shown at all. We were arguing about church because I was trying to pick a church for us to go to that we both would like, and he just wanted me to go to the church he wanted to go to, and he wasn’t being considerate or compromising with me on what we should do.

“Then, he had said that he was gonna plan a date because we had a dark day. He was gonna plan a day for us to go do stuff, and he didn’t plan anything. And I was like, ‘Okay, well, I just feel like there’s just no effort. This is the time where we’re supposed to work on our relationship, work on ourselves, and you’re just being inconsiderate essentially.’ There was a conversation leading up to that. It wasn’t just zero to 100; that’s very unrealistic. So I wish more context was shown in regard to the arguments, for sure.” Yikes!

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