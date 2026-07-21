Here are all the details of when the messy In The City reunion is airing and where to watch

In The City season one’s reunion is set to air these next two weeks, where everyone will be put in the hot seat. Fans of the Summer House spin-off can’t wait to get into the messy drama during the reunion, but when does it air? Here’s everything you need to know about the In The City reunion.

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The reunion is airing in two parts. The first part is airing on Tuesday, July 21 at 8pm and the second part is airing the next Tuesday, on July 28. So, viewers will have to wait an entire week before all the season one drama is wrapped up. It’s airing live on Bravo with the uncensored versions releasing on Peacock the following day.

Like usual, the iconic Bravo host Andy Cohen will be hosting the reunions. We know he’s going to ask all the juicy questions and won’t shy away from the controversial Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke drama.

From a sneak peek released by Bravo, we know that Amanda is in the hot seat during the reunion. Joining her are fellow cast members Nick Barber, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Georgina Ferzli, Whitney Fransway, Eoin Heavey, Lindsay Hubbard, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, Yvonne Major, Danielle Olivera, and Lexi Sundin.

Reunion part one will dive into Kenny and Whitney’s relationship spark and an accusation of Lindsay playing the single mom card. Part two will show Danielle and Lindsay’s confrontation over their rocky friendship and dives into Kyle and Amanda’s relationship. So, if you’re massively anticipating the Kyle and Amanda fallout, you’ll have to wait till next week.

In The City is Bravo’s latest spin-off of Summer House. It follows a group of friends who usually summer in the Hamptons facing the harsh realities of adult life in New York. They go through marriage, separation, friendship, parenthood, business struggles, and other messy drama.

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