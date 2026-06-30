Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Next Gen NYC’s Ava Dash caught kissing despite 17 year age gap

They previously denied anything was going on between them

Erm, right so apparently Summer House star Kyle Cooke and Next Gen NYC star Ava Dash have been caught kissing, despite the fact they have a whopping 17 year age gap…

Kyle is 43 years old and Ava is just 26, and there is something that feels kinda weird about the two of them being together?

According to Page Six, someone spotted them looking very cosy in the VIP section at the Palm Tree Music Festival, claiming: “They were hanging out at a table in the VIP section for sponsor Celsius. It seemed like something romantic was going on from the way they looked at each other. There was definitely a vibe that they were into each other.”

Another source claimed that they saw the pair kissing, saying: “They were kissing openly.”

But it seems like the pair aren’t officially dating yet, but are casually seeing each other, with the source adding: “It’s very new. They are talking and hanging out.” However, another source close to Kyle has insisted the two aren’t dating, so honestly who knows what’s even going on.

Summer House star Kyle Cooke previously shut down rumours he was dating Next Gen NYC star Ava Dash in March after the pair were reported to have been holding hands at a dinner.

He clarified to Andy Cohen: “I am not dating Dash. No, that was a very friendly dinner.” I guess we’ll just have to watch this space to see if anything comes of these two…

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