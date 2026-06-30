Love Island USA’s Tierra ‘Titi’ Davis allegedly threatened to shoot classmate eight years ago

There have been claims that Tierra ‘Titi’ Davis had two restraining orders taken out against her, and according to TMZ she allegedly threatened to shoot her classmate when she was 17.

The two restraining orders from 2017 may have been filed but they were never made official, with it looking like they were actually fake. However, according to TMZ Tierra ‘Titti’ Davis allegedly got physically violent with her classmate after she got jealous about the girl and her ex boyfriend.

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TMZ claims it obtained a 2018 restraining order against Tierra from someone called Shayla Woodard. The court documents claim that 16 year old Shayla claimed that Tierra, who was 17 at the time, threatened to shoot her after she physically assaulted her.

Shayla claims she knew Tierra from a friend of a former classmate, and that whilst she didn’t know her personally she believes she threatened her because she knew her ex boyfriend.

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Shayla claims she called the police on Tierra, but she kept harassing her. She then asked for a restraining order so Tierra would stop contacting her, with a temporary one being granted before the case was dismissed entirely in December.

TMZ claims that sources told the outlet that Shayla only found out Tierra was on Love Island USA this week, but that she has no bad feelings towards her and believes people can change.

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