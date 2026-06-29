Debunking the claims that Love Island USA’s Titi has two restraining orders against her

Shall we not immediately believe everything we see online?

Tierra Davis, better known as Titi has already made quite a name for herself in the Love Island USA villa, and not necessarily for the right reasons… However, someone on TikTok has claimed they’ve found ‘evidence’ that Titi has two restraining orders against her, but are the claims about the Love Island USA star actually true?

Someone on TikTok provided a screenshot that they alleged proves that in October and November in 2018 Titi had two restraining orders taken out against her.



However, it has been proven that the claims that Tierra ‘Titi’ Davis had two restraining orders against her are fake, and the screenshots were doctored against the Love Island USA star.

TikToker @blackbeltbabe clarified that she personally went onto the court records on the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in LA and put in both of the case numbers. Neither of the case numbers turned up anything at all. She explained that civil cases are usually disputes between people such as child support and restaing orders, whilst criminal cases are to do with actual crimes. She also checked the criminal section and neither of the case numbers appeared there either.

So, whilst the screenshots do look convincing, they are not real and so it’s confirmed that Tierra ‘Titi’ Davis from Love Island USA does not have any restraining orders against her.

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