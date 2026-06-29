From WAG to host of Love is Blind: Argentina, meet Wanda Nara

Season two of Love is Blind: Argentina just dropped and Wanda Nara is one of the shows iconic hosts. She’s an Argentine model, TV personality, and football agent co-hosting alongside Dario Barassi. So, here’s everything you need to know about her.

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Wanda began her career on the Argentine stage before reality TV came calling. She gained national recognition after appearing on El Musical de tus Sueños and became an icon in Argentine entertainment. However, it was her personal life that really thrust her into stardom.

The infamous “Wanda Derby” put her on the map. She left her marriage to footballer Maxi López and married his then-teammate Mauro Icardi. López famously refused to shake Icardi’s hand during a Serie A match. Then in 2021, an Instagram story sent the internet into chaos.

Wanda publicly accused Icardi of an affair with Argentine actress “La China” Suárez. The on-again, off-again saga that followed played out entirely in public. She then announced their separation in July 2024.

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She co-hosted Italian sports talk show Tiki Taka, became an opinionist on ¿Quién es la máscara?, and took over as a presenter of Masterchef Argentina in 2023. She received a Best Work in Female Hosting at the 54th Martín Fierro Awards in 2026.

Love is Blind: Argentina premiered on Netflix on November 6, 2024, and became the first Love is Blind spin-off to be hosted by two people who are not in a relationship with each other. The Wanda and Barassi pairing works because of their unique dynamic. He brings chaos and comedy and she brings the glamour and experience of someone from a messy relationship.

Whether you came for the drama or the love stories, Wanda Nara is the reason you’ll keep watching. Will the drama on Love is Blind: Argentina compare to the drama in her own love life? We hope so.

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