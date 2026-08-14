Yikes, it looks like Harry Jowsey has secretly been shading Amber Mozo for the last year?!

Let’s Marry Harry saw Harry Jowsey tie the knot with Amber Mozo by the finale, and apparently they split earlier this year, but it looks like the signs were there all along. Essentially, Harry appears to have been secretly shading Amber for the last year, and it’s quite brutal.

Considering Reality Steve alleged they split in January, Harry immediately began hanging out with OnlyFans star Anna Paul. She did claim they’re only friends and were making the content for social media purposes, but still, maybe not the best time to have posted!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

He then shared a reel at the end of 2025 that said, “My ex just said, ‘You lost the best thing in your life,'” and a month later, posted the above video that said: “I’m going to check her phone, maybe she’s cheating,” with screenshots of Anna’s Google search history, and her.

Then in February, Harry shared a brutal reel captioned, “When the romanticism wears off and I realise how long I spent crashing out over an actual loser.” A month later, he got caught up in the Mormon Wives drama and said he “thought he was asked over as a booty call.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

Later in March, Harry shared a video with: “Imagine hating me and I’m just out here spreading a rumour about you and talking mad s***.” Then in April, he wrote, “When you realise there’s only two single people in your family, you and your six-year-old niece.”

Fast-forward to July, and he clearly hasn’t had a good year, because Harry said: “We’re seven months in 2026 and I’ve enjoyed about 3 days of it.” Amber has made a few shades of her own though, and described him as the “world’s biggest red flag”. Owp.

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