Chase McWhorter speaks out on whether Mormon Wives will ever resume filming again

Chase McWhorter, the outspoken ex-husband of Miranda on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has broken his silence on whether the show will resume filming again. Producers decided to pause filming after it was reported Dakota and Taylor had a huge argument.

He told Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey: “I think that’s kind of up in the air at this point. Hoping they do. I think the other women have a bunch of other great stories and storylines that haven’t been told and I think that’s a great thing they can look into.”

Chase added: “I think they should, but we’ll see.” According to TMZ, sources claimed that production for Mormon Wives had to be shut down after Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen got into a fight so bad that filming had to be stopped entirely.

As for his opinion on the recent headlines involving Dakota and Taylor’s 2023 fight involving chairs being thrown and the police being called, Chase said: “Tough scenario. You wish the best for the kiddos and hope that it all gets worked out as it should.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase McWhorter (@dchasemac)

Now Chase has confirmed that filming has not yet resumed, but things have been pretty busy on the outside. It seems like the biggest stuff has happened since cameras got packed away, including him and Jessi kissing, and having to both apologise to his ex, Miranda.

He has finally shared what happened, and confirmed they never slept together. He said: “We just kissed. Yeah. Really, really, that one got spun out of control, but we just kissed at a party, had a few drinks, it was nothing crazy. People turned it into something that wasn’t.”

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