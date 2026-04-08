Um, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo revealed raunchy real meaning behind their baby’s name

It turns out there’s a very cheeky meaning behind Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s baby’s name.

The couple have been opening up about life as new parents on their new Disney Plus series Raising Chelsea, which basically follows them stepping into a completely new chapter as first-time mum and dad.

The show gives a proper behind-the-scenes look at everything, from Sophie’s pregnancy to the birth and those early days with their baby. It also shows one of the scariest bits where Sophie ended up having an emergency C-section after some really serious complications during labour, which both of them have said was terrifying.

Speaking about the experience, Jamie told The Daily Mail that it was “the scariest thing I have ever been through in my entire life.” He added, “Watching your wife go through that, the person you love, and this baby, and you have no control. It was the most terrifying thing ever. Nothing can prepare you for that.”

Sophie also opened up about how intense it was, explaining, “The complications were really scary. Obviously, it wasn’t the birth I planned or necessarily wanted. It was scary, but birth is different for every woman. And however you do it is incredible.”

But despite all that, their baby boy arrived safe and healthy, and they named him Ziggy. While it might sound cute and quirky, the meaning behind it is actually pretty bold.

So, what is the story behind Ziggy’s name?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Habboo (@sophiehabboo)



Jamie revealed that their son’s name actually comes from the exact place where he was conceived. The couple were staying at a luxury resort called Zighy Bay in Oman, and that’s where it all happened.

Explaining the story, Jamie said, “Ziggy’s name is where we conceived him. We conceived him in a place called Zighy Bay.

“I was depleted of any energy, and Sophie thought this was my chance and so it happened, so it was either going to be that or Watford. Watford or Ziggy and we chose Ziggy.”

Sophie also joked about the timing of it all, adding, “Straight after Jamie’s ultramarathon, we went to Zighy Bay. I got him when he was vulnerable.”

So basically, “Ziggy” is a nod to that moment. I mean, you do you!

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