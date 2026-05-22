Who is Desi Bling’s Pamala Serena? Inside the insanely glam life of Dubai’s pageant queen

If Dubai Bling had you hooked, Desi Bling is about to become your new guilty pleasure, because this one is seriously addictive.

The new series pulls back the curtain on Dubai’s elite Indian social scene, serving up jaw-dropping luxury, larger-than-life personalities and enough drama to keep the group chats busy for weeks. Think glamorous parties, designer wardrobes, high-profile friendships and the kind of lavish lifestyle Dubai does best.

While the cast is stacked with scene-stealers, one name already has everyone talking: Pamala Serena. Beauty queen? Check. Wellness lover? Check. So, who exactly is Desi Bling’s Pamala Serena?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Living (@truelivingpop)

Born and raised in London with Indian roots, Pamala Serena Rull, widely known as Pamala Serena, has built a major profile for herself in the UAE over the past decade. Now based in Dubai, she’s become known for her work in pageantry, women’s empowerment and the city’s ultra-glam social scene.

Pamala has represented the UAE on international pageant stages and holds some seriously impressive titles, including Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022. Alongside her pageant success, she’s also become recognised for championing women’s leadership and confidence through various community-focused initiatives and public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamala Serena (@pamalaserena)

She’s also got the brains to match the glam. Pamala has spoken about her academic background in psychology, which she says has shaped the way she approaches confidence, personal growth and empowerment.

Over the years, she’s picked up several awards connected to leadership and public influence, including recognition linked to women’s empowerment platforms and development forums in Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamala Serena (@pamalaserena)

Beyond the crowns and accolades, Pamala’s lifestyle is very much part of her brand. From wellness routines to fitness training, she’s all about discipline, balance and self-care. She’s previously shared that her routine includes hydration, healthy eating, stretching, yoga and regular workouts with a personal trainer.

Now, with Desi Bling bringing Dubai’s elite Indian social circle into the spotlight, Pamala Serena is stepping into a whole new level of visibility.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.