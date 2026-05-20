All the messy real reasons these eight Love Is Blind couples decided to get divorced

I can’t believe eight couples from the Love Is Blind US series have divorced so far, with 2026 already given us two messy divorces. However, beyond the fluffy shared statements never real what really caused the split but the court documents and eventual podcast appearances sure do.

So, let’s go through all the divorced couples for the USA series and have a look at the very messy reasons they decided to split.

Kwame and Chelsea shared they simply want different things from life

Kwame and Chelsea only announced they were getting divorced last week after almost four years of marriage following Love Is Blind.

There was a lot of speculation prior that they’d split, and in individual statements Chelsea explained that as “time went on, it became clear that we were growing in different directions. I poured my whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work until the very end, but lasting marriages require more than love alone.”

Kwame echoed her sentiments, saying that their “ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned” and as such him and Chelsea getting a divorce is “in their best interest.”

Brennon claimed that his marriage with Alexa had ‘become insupportable’ due to ‘conflict of personalities’

Alexa and Brennon stated that their decision to divorce was a “difficult one” and one they didn’t “make lightly.”

At the time it seemed they were on the same page with their joint statement but didn’t hint to what had been the catalyst for their split.

However, according to a divorce petition obtained by Us Weekly, Brennon filed for divorce in November, saying that their marriage had “become insupportable” due to “conflict of personalities” that prevent any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Alexa then clapped back at his petition and has claimed that Brennon is at fault for their marriage dissolving. On December 4th Alexa filed court documents denying all the allegations from Brennon’s petition, and asked the court to split up the estate whilst also requesting a larger share of it all, according to Us Weekly.

She believes she is owed more in their divorce as Brennon has “fault in the breakup of the marriage,” alongside Alexa having need for future support, alongside claiming that Brennon wasted community assets by the spouse and attorney fees. She also asked that her separate property be confirmed as her sole property.

Colleen explained that she felt she was always one the initiating every with Matt, which led to a ‘breaking point’ between them

The pair announced their split in May last year, releasing a joint statement sharing: “We’ve been separated for some time now and have [done] our best to work through everything privately and with care.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it’s been an emotional process for both of us.”

However, Colleen appeared on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast to speak out about what actually caused the Love Is Blind pair to get divorced.

She felt like she would always initiate time together, explaining that she valued “quality time” above all others and she wanted Matt to spend time with her and they never would.

Colleen explained: “I would always initiate date night, and would have loved if he initiated. I want to be courted, and that was definitely lacking, especially towards the end of our relationship. We weren’t growing together, we weren’t working on it.”

As for their ultimate breaking point, she shared: “I would say we stayed at the lows for a long time, we tried everything, we did everything and when we felt we were at that moment of breaking we’d say, ‘no I still love you.’ We finally hit that point where it was just we can’t do this anymore.”

Colleen added that she felt as though the “clock was ticking” and she refused to have kids with Matt until she knew she was “absolutely in love” with Matt.

Milton claimed that Lydia was ‘guilty of cruel treatment’ towards him whilst she said it was ‘layers of situations’

Lydia first announced their split back in June during an appearance on the Reality Receipts podcast with AD Smith last year, saying the past three years of their marriage had been “tumultuous.”

She explained: “I’ve been quiet for too long but now I’m ready, but I wasn’t ready for people’s opinions. Now, I’ve decided to file for divorce against Milton. It wasn’t one thing, it was a layer of situations that just kept piling up.”

Lydia revealed that Milton was unaware of her appearing on the podcast, and was “worried about the public perception who idolised them.”

She said: “This isn’t to have a pity party, I still love him unfortunately. But that’s me, and I’m not going to apologise for loving this hard.”

Lydia also revealed that she and Milton hadn’t spoken since March and the relationship between the former Love Is Blind co-stars was “non-existent.”

Milton then responded to her divorce petition, with Us Weekly exclusively revealing that he accusing her of “cruel treatment” against him. He claimed that Lydia was “guilty of cruel treatment” toward him of a “nature that renders further living together insupportable” following their wedding on Love Is Blind.

He responded to her divorce petition on Friday 26th September, and requested for her petition to be dismissed, alongside filing his own counterclaim against her.

Danielle and Nick ended up getting divorced over ‘personality compatibility differences’

Danielle and Nick ended up getting divorced in 2022, just one year after getting married on Love Is Blind season two. Danielle filed for divorce in August 2022 and explained the reasoning behind their split on her Instagram.

She wrote: “It really did come down to just personality compatibility differences. I think that’s what makes it even harder because you do live in this, at least for me, I kind of live in this state of denial where it’s like, ‘But we love each other.’ You can still love each other and still try your best to move on. It’s hard, it’s very hard.”

Nick broke his silence about the split one month later, saying: “The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me. Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief while we navigate our emotions.”

“Everyone perceives and experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye. I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

He added: “I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I have.”

Iyanna claimed Jarrette cheated on her and that he ‘wasn’t ready’ for marriage

Jarrette and Iyanna split just one year into their marriage, with their initial joint statement saying that their “lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.”

But, it seems that was the nice version, as Iyanna opened up about the real reason behind their divorce in April 2022, claiming: “Jarrette cheated. I found out three days before After the Altar. I received an email with very specific details.”

She continued: “It was a terrible fit. He wasn’t ready, and I guess to an extent, I wasn’t either. However, I would have been a good wife to someone who has been a good partner to me.”

Ashley divorced Tyler after coming to the realisation he was a ‘pathological liar’

Ashley told People in January 2025: “After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.”

Tyler shared his side of the story on his Instagram a few days later, writing: “As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage.

“This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another. I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced and I respect Ashley’s decision to move forward in a way that prioritises her peace and happiness.”

Ashley delved more into why they divorced after Love Is Blind, saying that ultimately the whole sperm bank issue and Tyler’s lack of transparency around it finished off their relationship.

Appearing on AD’s podcast, What’s The Reality?, Ashley admitted that she didn’t think Tyler should have “ever” applied to be on Love Is Blind, and that their relationship was “impacted immediately” after she found out the truth.

She admitted: “Now I have to question the person I’m laying next to,. And I think that that’s such a scary feeling to not know what’s true, what’s not true.

“He’s a pathological liar. And I was looking at this man like, ‘Who are you?’ And if we don’t have the two biggest things in a marriage, which are trust and honesty, then what do we have?”

However, as far as Ashley is concerned, Tyler should have “never went” on Love Is Blind, telling AD that, “in no way shape or form should he have gone on the show.”

She continued: “He presented himself as that man during filming to the point where everyone loved him. During filming he did all these things, he seemed so kind, which is why we took that leap of faith together. Even in our year of marriage we had a good time together, he didn’t present himself as this.”

Amber and Jordan divorced after issues around trust and her alleged drinking habits

The pair revealed at the reunion that they got split and got a divorce after being married for just four months, and hadn’t even moved in together.

Jordan explained that there was a “lot of change” in that period of time and claimed that there was a lot of trust issues that Amber had after Love Is Blind, which also led towards their divorce. He added: “The negatives outweighed the positives.”

When Amber was asked whether she felt like Jordan should have moved to be closer to her since she had a daughter she admitted that she “didn’t think he was ready” and admitted it was “hard to trust” Jordan when they would only see each other on the weekends.

Jordan says Amber only visited him twice, and then shockingly claimed that there were numerous “incidents” involving her drinking.

He claimed that one month after they got married he invited Amber to a wedding and she got “blacked out” for the first 30 minutes then fell asleep at the table and cussed him out at the wedding. He then claimed Amber was going to drive home and he had to take her keys because she was “wasted.”

He also claimed that Amber would “scream at him” and “not show up for sh*t” and created an environment which made him very uncomfortable. Yikes.

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