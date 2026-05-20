90 Day Fiancé’s Jenny Slatten shares the heartbreaking way she got diagnosed with ALS

90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten recently announced her ALS diagnosis, and it turns out her diagnosis came after a heartbreaking video interview that quickly sent viewers into speculation about her health.

During an interview with People, Jenny revealed that her symptoms started in December 2024 when talking started to become more difficult for her. However, during a video interview with Swooon one year later, her slurred speech started speculation about her health on social media.

One viewer wrote: “Oh, she’s definitely had a stroke or a neurological event. Her speech is slower and it’s very obvious.” Another added: “I had an aunt that had a stroke and I was thinking she sounds exactly like her.”

There were reports after that she’d suffered from a stroke and was in the ICU, claims that her daughter Christina put to rest.

Christina explained in a video: “I just wanted to give you guys some peace of mind. My mom is okay. She’s doing well. We are doing everything that we can to make sure that she’s healthy and that she continues to do well. We hear all of you guys, we see all of you guys, and we want to thank you for your concern.

“We again will do everything in our power to make sure that my mom gets whatever care she needs and we are on it. If you know anything about me, I was on it from the moment that I spoke to her. We will keep you posted and let you know what’s going on as much as we can.”

Sumit revealed that some of the comments regarding Jenny had mentioned ALS, only to discover “that these symptoms she was having — this is what it looks like.” Christina’s father had passed away from ALS a decade prior.

After 90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten returned to India, scans confirmed that she had ALS. She told People: “At first, we tried to keep it private because it’s been very emotional and overwhelming for us. We were hoping to find some kind of solution before speaking publicly. But after trying for some time, we feel like it’s time to reach out.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.