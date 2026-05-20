Wait, is this Teegan’s new boyfriend after she dumped Ethan on Welcome to Plathville?

Teegan Nichols from Welcome to Plathville has soft-launched her new relationship after dumping Ethan Plath. They split on the show, with Ethan even driving miles and miles to try and win her back, but when that failed, Teegan decided to go and get a new boyfriend.

We found an account Teegan is following that looks like it could be her new mystery boyfriend, and he goes by the name of Shawn Forlenza, but this is unconfirmed. He is currently a student at Florida Southern College studying statistical data analysis.

Shawn is based in Lakeland, Florida, while Teegan lives in Neenah, Wisconsin, in an area near Appleton and Oshkosh where she also previously attended university. They are a good few hours away from each other, but we already know Teegan can do long distance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teegan Nichols (@teegan.nichols)

Teegan currently goes to UWO University in London, Canada, which again is super far from Shawn. Based on his LinkedIn and Instagram page, the latter of which is private, he feels “limitless” and appears to have the same hairstyle as the guy in her photos.

She has posted a series of photos in the last few hours, and seven photos in, a man whose face we cannot fully see is hugging her from behind. Another shows them taking a window pic together. Seems it’s Teegan’s way of shutting down rumours she’s back with Ethan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teegan Nichols (@teegan.nichols)

Then, the 12th photo shows a snippet of who appears to be her new boyfriend, which shows them hugging as we can see him from behind. She’s also got her arm hooked into his in another pic, and the last photo in the carousel is of him taking a photo of skyscrapers.

It looks like Teegan and her new boyfriend took a trip to New York together, where they visited the Yankee Stadium and saw the sights. She also shared some snaps of her on a plane, so even though long distance didn’t work with Ethan, maybe it is with this guy!

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