The stars from Netflix’s Quarterback who won a Heisman Trophy, and who surprisingly didn’t

Season three of Netflix’s Quarterback is out now, after just over a year of waiting, so here’s who from the series has won a Heisman Trophy.

Quarterback is back, so it’s time for another season exploring the highs and lows of life as an NFL quarterback, from on the field to their complicated personal lives. In season three, we follow the complicated lives of four quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward and Joe Flacco.

Marcus Mariota, season one

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Hawaii-born Marcus Mariota won the Heisman back in 2014, when he was playing for the University of Oregon’s Oregon Ducks as a quarterback. With his help, the Oregon Ducks went to the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship. He was also the first-ever player from Oregon to win the Heisman.

Joe Burrow, season two

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When Joe Burrow won the Heisman in 2019 while playing for the Louisiana State University Tigers, he broke several records and beat legends like the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Baker Mayfield, season three

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Baker played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team as a walk-on, so he was majorly underestimated. This made it an even bigger deal when he won the Heisman in 2017 after transferring to Oklahoma. After this historic win, he was No. 1 overall in the 20118 draft, the first quarterback from the team to gain this achievement.

Jayden Daniels, season three

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Yet another LSU quarterback, Jayden Daniels won the Heisman back in 2023. He was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

Players on Netflix’s Quarterback who didn’t win a Heisman include:

Patrick Mahomes, season one

Kirk Cousins, season one and two

Jared Goff, season two

Joe Flacco, season three

Cam Ward, season three

This shows the Heisman obviously isn’t the be-all and end-all of a successful career as a quarterback – but it sure does help!

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