Sincere from Love Island’s family call Brinity ‘fake love’ and Aniya ‘clingy’ in livestream

Sincere’s family livestreamed their reactions to the Love Island finale, and some of the comments they’ve made have caused several viewers to call them out online.

Love Island season eight is finally over, and we have our top four for this year. Despite their ups and downs, Melanie and Sincere made it to third place, right behind Carl & Anita and Bryce & Trinity.

During the finale, Sincere’s mum livestreamed her reaction with the rest of the family. Several clips from theis stream have been shared to X ansd TikTok, causing backlash from viewers.

In one clip, a male member of Sincere’s family can be heard comparing Aniya and Shrek’s Fiona, calling her “clingy”.

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS THEIR PROBLEM?!!!! pic.twitter.com/lbPXfs7OM8 — b ˚˖𓍢ִ໋❀ (@monecaution_) July 13, 2026

“It reminds me of Shrek. Because you know how the princess was, you know how Fiona was in the movie. She was mad clingy, mad needy, needed all that, and Shrek was Shrek. Carl was Carl,” he said.

At another point, someone off camera is heard saying: “Aniya in 2nd place is disgusting.”

The reactions to Bryce and Trinity winning first place weren’t much better.

“Fake love!” one person said, with Sincere’s mum adding, “We definitely went silent”. Another person off camera suggests watching something else, saying: “I’m down with this”

sincere’s family calling aniya clingy & shrek and saying trinity’s family ghetto and saying that brinity’s connection is “fake love”??????? #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/ceeimll36Z — lex (@hatemadeuluvme) July 13, 2026

When the parts of the episode with Trinity’s family aired, someone said: “You can tell that they’re ghetto as hell.”

In response to this, the rest of the family laugh, but you can see the people in the livestream questioning what was meant by that comment.

Sincere’s mum then asks her brothers what they have to say to their nephew after his third-place victory.

“Tell my nephew congratulations… you should have tapped it,” one uncle said.

Love Island viewers have been criticising and slamming Sincere’s family for the comments on this livestream, but no follow-up or response to the controversy has been shared yet. It looks like the show might be over, but the drama is definitely still on.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.