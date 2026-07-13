It’s a bit confusing, so here’s the Married At First Sight USA episode release schedule

It changes after the first week

A new season of Married At First Sight USA is out, and the episode schedule is a little different after the first week, so here’s everything you need to know about the release.

The first episode of MAFS came out on Sunday, 12th July, introducing us to a whole new batch of newly weds. The new cast is bigger than ever, with seven couples instead of five this time, and two new experts, Paul C Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz.

Here’s the confusing MAFS USA episode schedule, explained

Season 20 of MAFS will have 20 episodes, 19 regular episodes and one reunion special.

For the next seven weeks, we’ll get to see these couples try and explore their new connections in the most unconventional way – marrying a complete stranger.

The episode release dates and times are:

Sunday 12th July – Episode one

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Thursday 16th July – Episode two & three

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Thursday 23rd July – Episodes four, five & six

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Thursday 30th July – Episodes seven, eight & nine

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Thursday 6th August – Episodes 10, 11 & 12

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Thursday 13th August – Episodes 13, 14 & 15

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Thursday 20th August – Episodes 16, 17 & 18

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Thursday 27th August – Episode 19 and Reunion

ET: 3:00 AM/PT: 12:00 AM/BST: 8:00 AM

Where to watch Married At First Sight USA in the United States, UK and Australia

All the episodes will stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, while last year the series aired on cable via Lifetime. For UK viewers, the only current option to watch the series is to use a VPN. The episodes might be coming to All4 soon, as they have in the past few years.

But if you’re watching from Australia, it’s all available on streaming platform Stan.

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