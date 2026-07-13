Meet the career-driven bride Marissa Meyer on season 20 of Married at First Sight

Marissa Meyer is one of the cast members on Married at First Sight USA season 20. Set in Seattle, she’s one of the 14 new singles who have agreed to marry someone they’ve never met in hopes of finding a true connection. So, here’s everything we know about Marissa from Married at First Sight USA season 20.

Marissa is a 30 year old program manager based in Seattle. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has an “amazing career” at a top Seattle company. She has a work-hard, play-hard balance in her life, and she’s hoping to find a man that shares the same outlook in life.

She’s coming onto Married at First Sight seeking a spouse who brings peace, emotional maturity, and stability. Marissa’s already done the hard work. She’s spent the past few years working on herself and she feels truly fulfilled. But, now she’s hoping to find that special someone to share her life with.

According to her Instagram, she has no shortage of friends. So she already has a great network around her and is just missing that last piece for her life. She’s super social and loves a concert, group trip, or going to a Seattle Kraken NHL game.

She’s now ready for marriage because she, “knows who she is, what she values, and what she’s looking for in a life partner.” Marissa knows exactly what she wants and we’re honestly hoping she gets it. She’s taken a massive leap being on Married at First Sight, so hopefully the MAFS experts help her find what she’s looking for.

The traditional dating route hasn’t worked for her, whether that’s meet-cute’s or dating apps. Marissa wants someone who will be a true “teammate.” We hope she finds what she’s looking for.

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