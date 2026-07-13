Meet Cameron Mitchell, the former basketball coach joining Married at First Sight USA season 20

Cameron Mitchell is one of the cast members on Married at First Sight USA season 20. Set in Seattle, he’s one of the 14 new singles who have agreed to marry someone they’ve never met in hopes of finding a true connection. So, here’s everything we know about Cameron from Married at First Sight USA season 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Mitchell (@coachcammitchell)

Cameron is a 37 year old former college basketball coach for Portland Community College. According to his official bio, he’s joining Married at First Sight to help him find someone who shares his values and is ready for marriage and family.

He grew up in a household where communication, teamwork, and small acts of kindness weren’t the exception, they were the expectation. This foundation “shaped his belief that strong marriages are built through shared effort and showing up for each other every day.” Now, he plans to do this with his future wife.

Cameron’s never had a long-term relationship, but he’s had a few short-term ones. In his mid-thirties, he’s used to being the only single one in the room. Most of his friends are married with kids, and he wants to join their ranks. He knows exactly what the optics look like, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Mitchell (@coachcammitchell)

But, he says that his path “reflects bold choices and s focus on growth, not missed opportunities.” He’s been busy working on himself rather than choosing convenience. We love someone who’s self aware.

Cameron’s over the dating apps, too. They’ve left him feeling burnt out and disillusioned. “Rather than continue the endless and fruitless swiping on apps that feel shallow and transactional,” he’s turned to the MAFS experts to help him find his match.

He’s matched with Michelle Le, so let’s see how their “shared effort and showing up for each other every day,” plays out in real life.

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