Paul C Brunson and Dr Lisa Paz are the new MAFS USA experts, so let’s meet them!

Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz are the two new experts joining MAFS USA for season 20, so let’s find out more about them!

The two will be replacing previous Married At First Sight experts Pastor Cal, Dr Pepper Schwartz and Dr Pia Holec after they all quit at once.

In a statement to Us Weekly, executive producer Chris Coelen stated: “We’re thrilled to be embarking on a brand new chapter of the MAFS journey with our partners at Peacock. We’re excited for the future and honored to have worked alongside Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pia.

“Dr. Pepper has been with us from the beginning and Pastor Cal joined us shortly thereafter; their unwavering wisdom, insight and passion has been a guiding light for us throughout the seasons.”

Pastor Cal expanded on the experts leaving Married At First Sight during an appearance on AD’s What’s The Reality podcast.

He revealed: “Well, one thing that’s really interesting is that I’ve been in it for 16 seasons. What’s happening right now is we’re actually at a point where we’re passing the torch to new experts now that we’re on Peacock.”

He continued: “I’m on to some bigger and better things. I wish the new experts the best and I think the show is going to be taking on a different turn and I think this is just a part of the evolution of the show. We’re passing the torch and the new experts will be coming on. They won’t be me.”

So, let’s find out about the two new experts joining MAFS USA, and we’ll start with Paul Brunson first!

He first made his name as a co-host of Married at First Sight UK, and is also an expert on Celebs Go Dating. He currently serves as Head of Global Research at Tinder, and in 2024 launched his own podcast, We Need to Talk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Carrick Brunson (@paulcbrunson)



He’s also released two books, one called Find Love in 2024 and another in 2025 called Keep Love. Paul is also the founder of SOAR Productions and co-owner of English football club Sutton United, where he leads a fan-diversity initiative called the Amber Army 100.

Paul and his wife Jill have been married since 2000, and the pair have two sons, Liam and Kingston, who were conceived via IVF.

As for Lisa, she’s based in Miami, Lisa holds a doctorate in Clinical Sexology and is both a Board Certified Sex Therapist and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

She’s run her own private practice in Miami for close for almost 20 years, and holds faculty positions at both the University of Miami and Miami Dade College. No biggie. She’s also been married for 22 years and has three sons with her husband.

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