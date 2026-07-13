Here’s why the Love Island USA season eight winners won’t be able to keep all their prize money

They won't actually be getting $50k each if they split the money

The Love Island USA finale is upon us, but sadly the winners of season eight won’t actually be taking home all the $100k prize money, even if they decide to equally split it down the middle. Here’s why!

In the USA reality show winnings are still considered as taxable income, meaning it can get hit by both federal and state tax, depending on where they live.

For example, season seven winners Amaya and Bryan each split the $100k, meaning they left with $50k each. After federal tax which would have been around 37 per cent, they both also would have been hit with the state tax. Amaya lived in New York, meaning she would have had to give away an additional $5k, and ultimately after all the taxes would have only received about $26.5k. Bryan would have received a tiny more due to Massachusetts having a lower state tax at five per cent, meaning he got $29k in total.

So, what about the season eight couples? How much could the couples look at actually landing in their bank account if they were the successful winners of the $100k Love Island USA season eight prize money?

Well, if we assume all the couples split the money we can actually work out how much each would walk away with. Every single person would be hit by the $18.5k federal tax no matter where they live.

If Bryce and Trinity win then with Bryce living in California he’d be affected by a $6,650 state tax and would end up with $24,850. Trinity would fare a little better, as Virgina has a lower federal tax at $2,875. She’d end up with $28,625.

If Melanie and Sincere win then Melanie would also leave with $24,850 whilst Sincere would have $26,125 as he lives in New Jersey.

For Kenzie and Dylan, she’d end up having $28,805 and he’d have $24,850. Kayda would leave with $31,500 as New Hampshire doesn’t tax wage income! For Zach his is more complicated as he’s technically a UK resident.

And finally Aniya would end up with £29,805 hitting her bank account, with Carl not far behind at $29,300. So really if you want to make sure you end up in the best financial position if you’re planning on winning prize money in a reality show then move to New Hampshire!

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